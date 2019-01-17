Eyesore Carr Mill cafe building set for demolition in new housing plans

Local Housing Association Torus, which was just merged with Liverpool Mutual Homes, has confirmed major plans to acquire the old St Helens Car Auctions site by Carr Mill Dam. and build 150 new homes on a patch of land that has been an eye sore for residents for years.



It is set to build 150 new homes on a patch of land that has been an eyesore for residents for years.



The proposals, published by St Helens Council’s planning department would see demolition of existing tired buildings, a re-alignment of Laffak Road, in preparation for a train station should it secure grant funding, and construction of 150 residential units comprising of 57 houses, one bungalow, and 92 apartments in blocks two, three and four storeys in height..



As a local community benefit society Torus has been able to overcome the difficulties that have repeatedly led to previous private plans falling through over the last two decades.



Although KFC did approach the council about opening a drive-through takeaway, but local councillors said the site is better suited to residential development.



Welcoming the plans local Moss Bank Councillor John Fulham said: "This has taken a lot of time and hard work, but finally redevelopment is around the corner, and the design leaves open the option of re-opening the railway station.



"We would like to thank residents for their patience and persistence in pushing the case for redevelopment and look forward to hearing their views.”



The recycling of the brownfield land will help the council in meeting its goals to protectthe greenbelt by making use of existing plots.



As part of the planning process residents will be consulted widely before the matter goes to the Planning Committee later in the year.