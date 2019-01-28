Events planned in St Helens to celebrate Year of the Environment

With 2019 marking the Liverpool City Region’s ‘Year of Environment’ - St Helens Council has unveiled a year-long calendar of events centred on promoting open spaces and making the borough a greener place.

The ‘Year of Environment’ initiative is the city region’s contribution to the national Year of Green Action, which aims to raise awareness of environmental issues and areas that demand action and attention, including air quality, waste levels, and the need to shift towards more sustainable use of energy.

To show its backing, St Helens Council will take steps to achieve several targets which include encouraging adult and children participation in community environmental initiatives, and promote the benefits of the boroughs parks and public spaces, through a number of events aimed at members of the public, schools, and community groups.

The council will also take measures to minimise the amount of waste going to landfill by encouraging more recycling – and addressing global issues such as single use plastic by eliminating its use across the council.

Starting this month (January) right through to December, activities have been designed to be educational while emphasising the importance of living a healthy and active lifestyle. From fascinating bird and bat walks, to wildflower sowing and tree planting, there’s something for everyone to take an interest in.

Encouraging residents to get involved with Year of the Environment events, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Better Neighbourhoods, Councillor Lynn Clarke, said: “The council is fully committed to this initiative which is a great opportunity for members of the public to get out into our beautiful parks and open spaces to take part in effective projects that will help improve our surroundings for the better.

“The ultimate aim of the Year of Environment is to leave a better environment for the next generation to inherit and make our region one of the best places in the country to live, work and flourish – so it would be great to see a strong community engagement as we look to achieve this.”

As well as the events and activities taking place throughout the year, St Helens Council, as part of Year of Environment, are asking residents to pledge to do something or change their behaviour in a way that would benefit the environment. This could be using the car less, increasing recycling, using local parks more or planting a tree in their garden. To make a pledge visit www.yoe2019lcr.org.uk

For more information, including the complete calendar of events, visit www.sthelens.gov.uk/yearofenvironment