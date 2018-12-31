Enjoy a New Year walk with St Helens Rangers

If you are looking to get more active in 2019 then start the New Year by joining St Helens Council’s Rangers on two winter bird walks around Sidling Lane Local Nature Reserve and Sankey Valley Country Park in January.



On these walks, which are up to six miles long and take in the beautiful countryside, up to 40 different species of bird can be spotted, so for a clearer view feel free to take along binoculars.



The first walk gets under way at 9:30am on Sunday, January 6 at Sidling Lane Nature Reserve, while the second walk will take place on Sunday, January 20, starting at 10am from Sankey Valley Country Park.



Stout footwear, warm clothing and/or waterproofs are recommended, along with something to eat and drink.



Those wishing to attend the Siding Lane walk are asked to meet at the main Ranger Centre car park, while the meeting point for the Sankey Valley event is the Heritage Visitor Centre on Blackbrook Road. Rangers request that dogs are left at home.



These events are limited to 25 places per walk so it is asked that places are booked in advance by contacting the Rangers on 01744 677772.