Deadline nearing for £115,000 community fund bids

The deadline is looming for organisations who want a share of £115,000 to help make Merseyside a cleaner and greener place.



The funding has been made available for Merseyside and Halton community and voluntary groups, schools, faith groups and not-for-profit organisations, who can reduce household waste, encourage recycling and resource re-use and prevent carbon emissions.



The projects will also have to demonstrate wider positive impacts on the environment, health and education.



The money is coming from the Merseyside Recycling and Waste Authority and Veolia Community Fund 2019/20, which has been running annually since 2006.



Successful applicants can be awarded up to £25,000 for schemes which operate across all six districts in Merseyside and Halton, and £8,000 for projects which work solely at one local authority level.

Previous Community Fund projects have included:

Creating a sensory learning garden from re-used materials at a college in St Helens

The development of a shop in Wirral to sell used clothes and develop sewing and textiles re-use skills

The repair and re-use of unused furniture for redistribution to the local community in Halton

Bicycle repair and maintenance workshops in Knowsley

Using cookery clubs across Merseyside and Halton to improve people’s diet, to reduce food waste and make financial savings.

Improving online retail skills for a charity shop in Sefton

Bids must tackle one or more of the four priority household waste materials which have been identified by MRWA as key, namely Food, Plastics, Textiles and Furniture.

An analysis of waste in Merseyside and Halton highlighted that a greater amount of these materials could be re-used or recycled. Projects can also include other household waste materials, for example paper, card, metals.

Chairperson of Merseyside Recycling and Waste Authority (MRWA), Councillor Tony Concepcion, said: “We’ve made this money available for new and existing projects which can have an impact on their local community and make Merseyside and Halton a cleaner and greener place for us all to live and work.”

Interested groups should complete and submit a Stage One form with MRWA. If applicants are shortlisted then they will be asked to fill in a more detailed Stage Two entry. Successful projects will receive the funding in April 2019 and will have twelve months to deliver their schemes.

Organisations interested in this year’s Community Fund can:

Download the Stage One application form and Guidance at www.merseysidewda.gov.uk.

Contact the Authority by Email: communityfund2019/2020@merseysidewda.gov.uk / Tel: 0151 255 1444

The deadline for submisiion of stage one applications is Friday, January 4, 2019 at 11.59pm.