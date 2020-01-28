Enjoy a spell-binding Harry Potter event at Newton-le-Willows library

Newton-le-Willows Library's School of Witchcraft and Wizardry will be opening for an evening of fun that all the family can enjoy.



Thursday, February 6 will see the return of the sixth Harry Potter Book Night – an event celebrated worldwide in tribute to J.K Rowling’s wonderful novels – and St Helens Library Service will once again be part of the action.



All young wizards, witches and muggles will enter the library through Platform 9 ¾ before being sorted into their Hogwarts Houses by the library’s very own Sorting Hat. Will it choose Slytherin or Gryffindor for you?



Children will then be treated to an evening of crafts, activities and games, including a Triwizard tournament. Are you brave enough to put your name into the Goblet of Fire and take on challenges that will test your magical prowess?



Meanwhile, a magical menagerie will also be in the library that evening where a number of fantastic beasts will be on display, courtesy of Dylan’s Reptiles.



St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure and Libraries, Councillor Anthony Burns, said: “Harry Potter Book Night events run by our Library Service have gone from strength-to- strength each year and I’m delighted that we will be taking part once again.



“For over 20 years, Harry Potter has captured the imaginations of children, young people and adults alike - with attendance figures from our previous events really speaking volumes.



“So come and join us at Newton-le-Willows Library on Thursday, February 6 for an unforgettable night of fun, all in honour of the boy wizard – one the world’s best loved fictional characters.”



Fancy dress is encouraged but not required and a prize will be up for grabs for best costume.



The magic will get under way at 4:30pm and finish at 6:30pm. It is a free event, open to all ages but under-8s must be accompanied by an adult.



Just knock on the door and use the unlocking charm ‘Alohomora’ to enter.



Keep up to date with what’s happening in your local library by following St Helens Libraries Service on social media. Check them out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.