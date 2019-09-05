Enjoy a healthy walk or take part in a litter pick with St Helens Rangers

St Helens Rangers are hosting a series of health walks and litter picks over September and October.



A good walk done regularly can lead to significant improvements to your physical health and mental wellbeing and you could help care for our cherished green spaces, if you can spare a little time and elbow grease.

The latest walks are as follows:

Tuesday 10 September: Health Walk along Sankey Valley, 4.5 miles long, 1:30pm start. Meet at the Visitor Centre on Blackbrook Road, St Helens, WA11 OAB. For more information contact the Rangers on 01744 677772

Monday 16 September: Health Walk at Rainford Siding Lane, 3.5 miles long, 1:30pm start. Meet at Siding Lane Visitor Centre, WA11 7SR. For more information contact the Rangers on 01744 678073

Tuesday 24 September: Health Walk from Bankes Park, 4 miles long, 1:30pm start, Meet at Bankes Park car park on Main Street, Billinge, WN5 7HR. For more information contact the Rangers on 01744 677772

Wednesday 2 October: Health Walk from Mesnes Park, 4 miles long, 1:30pm start. Meet at Mesnes Park Visitor Centre, Park Road North, Newton-le-Willows, WA12 9TA. For more information contact the Rangers on 01925 229021

Tuesday 8 October: Litter Pick along Sankey Valley, 10am-12pm. Meet at the Visitor Centre on Blackbrook Road, St Helens, WA11 OAB. For more information contact the Rangers on 01744 677772; Health Walk along Sankey Valley, 4.5 miles long, 1:30pm start. Meet at the Visitor Centre on Blackbrook Road, St Helens, WA11 OAB. For more information contact the Rangers on 01744 677772

Saturday 12 October: Litter pick in Taylor Park, 10am-12pm. Meet at Taylor Park Boathouse at 10am, Grosvenor Road, Toll Bar, WA10 3HX. For more information contact Rangers on 01744 678073

Monday 21 October: Health Walk at Rainford Siding Lane, 3.5 miles long, 1:30pm start.. Meet at Siding Lane Visitor Centre, WA11 7SR. For more information contact the Rangers on 01744 678073

Tuesday 22 October: Health Walk from Bankes Park, 4 miles long, 1:30pm start, Meet at Bankes Park car park on Main Street, Billinge, WN5 7HR. For more information contact the Rangers on 01744 677772