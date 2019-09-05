Enjoy a healthy walk or take part in a litter pick with St Helens Rangers

Theres no end to the benefits of getting outdoors with St Helens Ranger Service
Theres no end to the benefits of getting outdoors with St Helens Ranger Service

St Helens Rangers are hosting a series of health walks and litter picks over September and October.


A good walk done regularly can lead to significant improvements to your physical health and mental wellbeing and you could help care for our cherished green spaces, if you can spare a little time and elbow grease.

The latest walks are as follows:

Tuesday 10 September: Health Walk along Sankey Valley, 4.5 miles long, 1:30pm start. Meet at the Visitor Centre on Blackbrook Road, St Helens, WA11 OAB. For more information contact the Rangers on 01744 677772

Monday 16 September: Health Walk at Rainford Siding Lane, 3.5 miles long, 1:30pm start. Meet at Siding Lane Visitor Centre, WA11 7SR. For more information contact the Rangers on 01744 678073

Tuesday 24 September: Health Walk from Bankes Park, 4 miles long, 1:30pm start, Meet at Bankes Park car park on Main Street, Billinge, WN5 7HR. For more information contact the Rangers on 01744 677772

Wednesday 2 October: Health Walk from Mesnes Park, 4 miles long, 1:30pm start. Meet at Mesnes Park Visitor Centre, Park Road North, Newton-le-Willows, WA12 9TA. For more information contact the Rangers on 01925 229021

Tuesday 8 October: Litter Pick along Sankey Valley, 10am-12pm. Meet at the Visitor Centre on Blackbrook Road, St Helens, WA11 OAB. For more information contact the Rangers on 01744 677772; Health Walk along Sankey Valley, 4.5 miles long, 1:30pm start. Meet at the Visitor Centre on Blackbrook Road, St Helens, WA11 OAB. For more information contact the Rangers on 01744 677772

Saturday 12 October: Litter pick in Taylor Park, 10am-12pm. Meet at Taylor Park Boathouse at 10am, Grosvenor Road, Toll Bar, WA10 3HX. For more information contact Rangers on 01744 678073

Monday 21 October: Health Walk at Rainford Siding Lane, 3.5 miles long, 1:30pm start.. Meet at Siding Lane Visitor Centre, WA11 7SR. For more information contact the Rangers on 01744 678073

Tuesday 22 October: Health Walk from Bankes Park, 4 miles long, 1:30pm start, Meet at Bankes Park car park on Main Street, Billinge, WN5 7HR. For more information contact the Rangers on 01744 677772