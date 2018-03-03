Enjoy a cuppa and a conversation

Looking for a natter with great company – all while enjoying a nice brew? Why not attend St Helens Library Service’s ‘Prime Time’ sessions.

Held at Chester Lane Library, these weekly sessions are aimed at combatting loneliness and are a great way for people to discover new talents, friends and challenges through a number of fun activities, including jigsaw puzzles, knitting, dominoes and reminiscence sessions.

A great selection of books and newspapers are on offer, too.

Prime Time sessions take place every Tuesday from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

For more information, call Chester Lane Library on 01744 677081.