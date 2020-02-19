Ena Shaw staff prepare legal action against failed St Helens firm over redundancy process

A number of ex-Ena Shaw employees who lost their jobs when the company went into administration are to take legal action.



Established in 1932, the specialist manufacturer and retailer of soft furnishings based in St Helens has recently appointed Lindsey Cooper and Chris Ratten of RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP as joint administrators to Ena Shaw LTD.

The news left around 160 employees redundant across the company’s factory in Lea Green and store on Duke Street after directors made the decision due to difficult trading conditions.

Further to the announcement, national law firm Simpson Millar says it has since received several calls from affected Ena Shaw employees to date with more coming through daily, and has begun investigations to enable appropriate legal action to be brought in order to secure a Protective Award on their behalf for the company’s failure to properly consult staff regarding the mass redundancies.

Stephen Pinder, a specialist employment law Partner at Simpson Millar, said: “This is, understandably, an incredibly difficult period for those affected and many will be trying to understand the news and plan their next steps.

“To date, we have been contacted by multiple former employees who are looking to bring in claims for a Protective Award which would be paid out to those affected by redundancies where they have not properly been consulted.”

Pinder explains that a Protective Award is a payment awarded by an Employment Tribunal in cases where an employer fails to follow the correct procedure when making 20 or more redundancies and, where an Employment Tribunal finds in the favour of the employees, they will be able to access the funds via the Government Insolvency Service.

George Patterson, GMB Organiser, said:"This was the sad news our members have been dreading since the company cut working hours from 38 to 20 a few weeks ago without notice.

“The hours had just been reinstated before the company informed staff that they had no choice but take the business into administration.

“Over the years the loyal workforce has accepted a reduction in hours and changes to their terms and conditions to help the business through tough times.

“Unfortunately this was not fully appreciated by the management."

Simpson Millar’s leading employment law team is currently instructed by former employees affected by the collapse of J Rotherham Masonry. Last year, the firm announced that it had secured payments on behalf of 103 ex-Mutiyork staff amounting to £300k. The team are also pursing claims in relations to Mothercare.