Elizabethan Fayre returns to village this summer

A village's wonderful heritage will be celebrated with the return of the popular Elizabethan Fayre this summer.



Prescot town centre will play host to medieval music, dance, arts and crafts in a recreation of its famous Tudor fayres. A colourful parade around the town centre will launch the festivities at 11am, on Saturday June 2.

There will be performances by Mucky Mountains Morris dancers and fayre-goers will have the chance to try out this traditional dance. There will also be Tudor dancing which visitors can join in with too!

Visitors will be able to try their hand at many free traditional crafts including willow making, candle making, calligraphy and wood turning.

A living history village complete with blacksmith and apothecary will transport people back to the era and to everyday Tudor life. There’ll also be the chance to try out some archery with Now Strike Archery, the people behind the village.

Prescot’s important place in the history of Elizabethan drama will be celebrated on the day. At that time the town was the site of the only freestanding purpose built Elizabethan theatre outside of London. The scale model of the new Shakespeare North Playhouse, due to open in 2020, will be on display as part of its tour around the borough.

In further celebration of Shakespeare’s links with the town there will be short ‘pop up’ performances of ‘Much Ado about Nothing’ and ‘Midsummers Night Dream’. MATE productions spellbinding performances will take place at 3pm in the church’s woodland garden.

Tickets are available to purchase from Mate’s website: http://mateproductions.co.uk/ or from JJ's Closet, 11 Leyland St, Prescot, £6 for adults and £4 for children under 16.

There will also be birds of prey demonstrations, exotic animals and native species for visitors to handle as well as circus skills workshops.

Guided historic walks leave will leave from Prescot Parish Church at 12pm and 2pm, and again this year Prescot Parish Church will host tours of the church through the day.

A traditional hog roast and refreshments will be available to purchase in the church hall meeting room.

Thanks to new sponsors Prescot Rotary Club for sponsoring the Wood Turning demonstrations, birds of prey and face painting and Kier Construction for sponsoring the creative arts activity.

Thanks also to Prescot Townscape Heritage Initiative for sponsoring the living history village, candle making and Tudor dancers and to Prescot Town Council for sponsoring the hog roast, willow maker and circus skills shows and workshops.

The Fayre will take place in and around Prescot Town Centre, Eccleston Street and Prescot Parish Church on Church Street from 11am to 4pm with free admission.

The Producers’ Market and Arts, Crafts and Gift Fair will take place on the same day.

If you’d like to get involved in the Elizabethan Fayre please call Knowsley Culture Development and Events Service on 0151 443 5353 or email carla.simkin@knowsley.gov.uk