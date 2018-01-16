Elderly woman's purse snatched in public

An elderly St Helens woman had her purse snatched and her debit card stolen by two thieves in broad daylight.

The incident occurred in Hardshaw Street on Wednesday December 6, between 11am and 11.30am.

CCTV still of the suspects

Two suspects, a man and a woman, approached the elderly victim and snatched her purse from her hands after asking for change.

They returned the purse to the victim, but she later noticed her debit card was missing.



After informing the bank of the incident, she was told that two large quantities of money had been withdrawn from a cash machine in St Helens and then again at a cash machine in Widnes.



Detective Constable Matthew Rimmer of Merseyside Police said: “This is clearly an attack on a vulnerable victim who has been left feeling uneasy and out of pocket.



“Were you also in the area that day and saw something suspicious? Or could you help us put names to the two people in the CCTV images? If so, please get in touch.



“It is really important that anyone who has any information in relation to this incident contacts the police so we can find those responsible and bring them to justice.”

The male suspect is described as Asian, around 60 years old, with black hair and around 5ft 1.

The woman, also described as Asian, around 30-40 years old, slim build and wearing glasses.

Police have released CCTV images of the pair in a bid to track them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number: 0517313767. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online here.