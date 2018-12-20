Tilly's prize win in St Helens libraries competition

Tilly Hoyle bagged herself a Samsung Galaxy Tab A after winning a St Helens Library Service competition.

To celebrate the launch of digital service BorrowBox in October, all library members were automatically entered into a free prize draw and lucky 13-year-old Tilly from Newton-le-Willows was the first name out of the hat.

A selection of audiobooks were also awarded to runners up John Gill from Billinge and Amber Thomas from Rainford.

Tilly and John were recently on hand to collect their goodies from St Helens Library Service staff at a presentation ceremony at Newton-le-Willows Library.

Library Service Manager, Kathryn Boothroyd, said: “BorrowBox is a fantastic new addition to our Library Service and to mark the occasion we decided to run a competition that all our members had a chance of winning.

“Many congratulations to Tilly, John and Amber, our lucky winners. We hope they get a lot of enjoyment out of their fabulous prizes.”

BorrowBox has been introduced to St Helens Libraries Service, giving readers 24/7 access to a wide range of the very best fiction and non-fiction titles from the world of adult and children’s literature, and audiobooks which are available to download via Android, Apple, Kindle Fire or PC.

One of the unique features of BorrowBox is that as well as not having to pay to reserve books, library users don’t have to worry about incurring charges for a late return – as items will be automatically deleted after a three-week period.

For more information visit http://bit.ly/STHDigital