The best primary school in St Helens revealed

Eaves Primary School is the best in St Helens, new results show.



The school achieved well above average progress scores for Key Stage 2 in mathematics and above average scores in reading and writing.

Schools are awarded scores reflecting their pupils’ progress between KS1 and KS2 exams in three key subjects, taken at the ages of seven and 11.

Eaves Primary School replaces Ashurst Primary School as the highest-ranking school in St Helens – though last year’s winner remains one of the best in the area.

Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School, Rainford Brook Lodge Community Primary School and St Julie's Catholic Primary School also performed well.

At the other end of the scale, Sherdley Primary School was bottom of the progress score rankings for last year.

Eaves Primary School, in Marshalls Cross, St Helens, is a community school which accepts children aged three to 11.

It has 231 registered pupils. Of them, 30 were 11 year olds eligible to take Key Stage 2 exams last year: 16 boys and 14 girls.

Pupils are expected to achieve scores of at least 100 in their Key Stage 2 exams. In Eaves Primary School, the average grade awarded for reading was 104, for grammar, punctuation and spelling 106, and for maths 107.

The results mean that 60 per cent% of pupils achieved the expected standard across the three subjects, and 20% were high achievers.

As a result, the school achieved progress scores of 2 for reading, 2.8 for writing and 5.5 for mathematics, recognising the improvement students achieved in their final years of primary education. Scores of zero reflect average progress across schools, with positive and negative scores awarded for better or worse improvement in students' grades.

Despite the school's impressive performance, it had a worse than average pupil to teacher ratio (25.1 pupils to each teacher) for the area.

The top 10 schools in St Helens, according to their progress scores, were:

1) Eaves Primary School (2.0 in reading, 2.8 in writing and 5.5 in mathematics)

2) Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School (reading: 3.2, writing: 2.3, maths: 3.2)

=3) St Julie's Catholic Primary School (reading: 2.2, writing: 3.4, maths: 2.6)

=3) Rainford Brook Lodge Community Primary School (reading: 3.6, writing: 2.1, maths: 2.5)

5) Thatto Heath Community Primary School (reading: 2.8, writing: 1.5, maths: 3.8)

6) Grange Valley Primary School (reading: 2.0, writing: 3.4, maths: 1.8)

7) Parish CofE Primary School (reading: 2.0, writing: 2.0, maths: 2.5)

8) St Mary's Catholic Primary School (reading: 2.1, writing: 0.8, maths: 3.2)

9) St Peter and St Paul Catholic Primary School (reading: 2.6, writing: 0.9, maths: 2.2)

10) Bleak Hill Primary School (reading: 1.4, writing: 1.1 and maths: 2.0)

Meanwhile, at Sherdley Primary School, average grades of 100 for reading, 104 for grammar, punctuation and spelling and 100 for mathematics meant the school received the lowest average progress scores in St Helens.

In reading, writing and mathematics the school was awarded well below average progress scores.

The worst five schools in St Helens, according to their average progress scores, were:

53) Sherdley Primary School (-4.6 in reading, -4.6 in writing and -3.6 in mathematics)

52) St Anne's Catholic Primary School (reading: -3.0, writing: -5.2, maths: -3.6)

51) Sutton Manor Community Primary School (reading: -3.9, writing: -4.0, maths: -3.2)

50) St John Vianney Catholic Primary School (reading: -4.9, writing: -2.8, maths: -3.2)

49) Robins Lane Community Primary School (reading: -2.7, writing: -2.1, maths: -3.6)

Pupils across St Helens achieved Key Stage 2 results broadly in line with other places in England.

Average scores of 105 in reading, 106 in grammar, punctuation and spelling and 104 in mathematics meant the local authority ranked 98th of England’s 152 authorities.

This was a rise from 107th in 2016-17.