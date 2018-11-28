Supply agency expands in St Helens to help schools find talented teachers

A local education supply agency has set out its expansion plans across Merseyside, following a prestigious accreditation by The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC).



After working predominantly in Liverpool, SIL Supply are now able to support schools in St Helens with short-term and long-term cover for teachers, support staff and leadership roles.

Part of the School Improvement Liverpool family, SIL Supply say they are committed to robust safeguarding and maintaining high standards in education recruitment.

The company was recently awarded Audited Education Status by the REC, which acknowledges the dedication and professionalism the agency delivers against the highest industry standards.

Earlier this year, the government unveiled plans to crack down on rogue supply teacher agencies charging excessive fees to schools – something SIL Supply say they are proud to have always stayed away from.

As well as competitive pay and a dedicated consultant for ongoing support, the company also offers access to CPD and offers feedback on CVs and interview skills. It also operate a PAYE model for staff, meaning there is no hidden umbrella fees or surprise charges.

Sarane Kearns, school business manager at Smithdown Primary School in Liverpool, said: “Smithdown Primary School has always found SIL Supply to be a professional organisation providing us with outstanding supply, from teachers to admin. Their prices are also extremely competitive.

“We use SIL Supply for day to day cover and for long term sickness. They are always checking that all is well and their staff come with appropriate safeguarding checks. I would highly recommend SIL Supply, they are always available at the end of the phone (even out of working hours) to meet the needs of the school.”

Paul Gibson from SIL Supply added: “We are proud of placing the right staff with the right schools. Whether it’s a teacher or administrative officer, we're driven by the desire to support the well-being of the wider school community and make a difference to the lives of children.

“Our REC audited status award supports our vision to be the most trusted, reliable supply agency in the region and offer a viable solution for educational professionals looking for a flexible work-life balance.

“Supply agencies provide a crucial service to schools and we’re proud to play our part in helping local schools find the talented staff they need.”