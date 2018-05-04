Students learn the science behind the perfect meal

Culinary hopefuls in St Helens are set to explore the science of creating the perfect dish.



Students in the catering and hospitality department at St Helens College have been given £15,000 by the Savoy Educational Trust to help them study molecular gastronomy.

Young chefs will be encouraged to investigate the physical and chemical transformations of ingredients which occur during cooking and how the effects can be deployed in creating mouthwatering meals.

In addition to the purchasing of specialist equipment, the department is working with local schools to provide the younger generation with the chance to learn the art of cooking.

Paul Reed, college curriculum leader, said, “This funding provides a fantastic opportunity for our students and also young people in local schools, to develop the creativity and skills required to succeed in a competitive sector.

"The Liverpool City Region is home to some of the most unique gastronomy experiences, so it’s important that students are aligned with new developments, in order to achieve a successful career. This funding will enable us to do just that.”

Students at St Helens College are given the opportunity to finetune their skills in the award-winning Colours Restaurant and kitchens, where they can experience a fast-paced working environment.

Visiting industry guest speakers are a regular addition to the study programme, such as James Holden, Paul Askew and Paul Heathcote.