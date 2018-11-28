St Helens teacher's new book to revolutionise bedtime

Nightmares, night terrors, disturbed sleep and disruptive bedtimes could be a thing of the past thanks to a brand-new children’s book.



St Helens primary school teacher-come-author Gemma May Evans has used more a decade of experience working with children and young people to create 'In your dreams…’ which launched on Amazon last month.

Gemma has worked to create a rhyming story using positive and imaginative wording alongside specially commissioned illustrations from coveted artist, Rachel Baines.

Now a Special Educational Needs teacher in St Helens, Gemma once worked in children’s homes and saw first-hand the impact of how good bedtime routines and promoting positive thoughts can settle children’s minds and improve sleep. She has also seen how poor sleep can affect children’s performance and attention at school and wanted to set about changing that for good.

Mum-of-one Gemma said: “Sleep is so important for children, but also for parents; no one wants their child distressed at night. Setting the right cognitive thoughts and positive emotions, just before your little ones close their eyes is so important and that’s exactly why ‘In your dreams…’ was brought to life.

"The repetition of reading it as part of a ‘Bath, Book and Bed’ every night is great for setting that all important routine and giving children and parents a good nights sleep. The combination of words, imagery and colours really help to bring the story to life and set the right tone.”

Since its launch on Amazon it has risen to the top 200 nursery rhyme books (188 out of 172,259) and is winning applause from parents, teacher and carers alike. It’s been particularly popular amongst parents of toddlers during sleep regressions and children at school age transitioning through classes and peer groups.

Children are also encouraged to use the drawing pages included at the back of the book to illustrate their own dreams too.

Gemma added: “Parents tell me they love the thought-provoking question at the end and enjoy sharing a special conversation with their children just before sleep.

“I really want this book makes a difference to people’s lives and that eventually, the word will spread far enough that nightmares for children across the country (and the world) will be a thing of the past.”

To buy 'In your dreams…’ by Gemma May Evans, go to Amazon.