St Helens students go around the world to celebrate diversity

Cultural dancing and cuisines from around the world were just two of the attractions at a special event celebrating equality and diversity.

Staff and students from across St Helens College came together for the Colours of the World event by producing exhibitions showcasing different cultures from across the globe.

The childcare department focused on Mexico

Other news: St Helens woman urges residents to join Race for Life



The countries featured included Finland, Australia, Mexico, USA, Brazil, Great Britain, Papua New Guinea, China, Denmark, India, Switzerland, Spain and Greece.

There were many displays and activities, such as handmade landmarks, language tasters, walks through history and famous faces from across continents.

The Foundation Academy was crowned this year's winner for its display of Scotland, which included a handmade centrepiece of the Loch Ness monster.

In second place was the childcare department, with staff and students creating a Mexican-themed day of the dead festival with traditional food and decorations.

Third place was awarded to Directions, who facilitated an insightful walk through Greek history with a visit from the god of the sea Poseidon.

Karen Sumner, Foundation Academy tutor, said, “The Colours of the World event brings out the true meaning of teamwork for everyone involved in making the event a great success. The level and abilities of our students vary, but every student’s effort is of equal importance for the success it brings them. Our students develop various personal, social and life skills throughout the preparation process and during the day of the event.”

She added: “All our students thoroughly enjoy their participation. They are extremely proud of their efforts, as are all staff within the department. A huge well done to them all!”