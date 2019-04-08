St Helens students are ready to head to the skies

Travel and tourism students celebrated earning their "wings" and beginning their careers.



St Helens College held an industry-inspired "wings graduation ceremony", which saw level two cabin crew students celebrate completing their course in the presence of proud relatives, friends, tutors and fellow students.

They collected their official wings badges and certificates, relating to training in smoke cabin procedures, wet drill survival and first aid.

The students have gained employment with some of the industry’s top global airlines, including Jet2.com, British Airways, and Thomas Cook Airlines, and will be based at some of the UK’s largest international airports, such as Manchester, Stansted and Heathrow.

Before stepping on board their first flights, they will face an intensive five-week training programme with their employer, often involving more than 20 exams and assessments.

Tutor Richard King said: “I am extremely proud of each student and what they have achieved during their time on the course. I have no doubt that they will go on to make great cabin crew members. There is always a sense of pride for me knowing that I’ve fully equipped and prepared each student with everything they need to know to launch their career.”

He added: “From the outset, I have very high expectations from the students. This includes the expectation to train and behave in a manner required by the airline industry. The dedication, commitment and respect that the students have all demonstrated has certainly paid off for them and I wish them every success in the future.”