St Helens secondary schools' league table revealed

The Government has published its annual school league tables for secondary schools.



Here are the results for schools in St Helens, in alphabetical order. GCSEs are now marked Grade 9 to 1, with 9 replacing the old A*. So grades 9-4 are equivalent to the old grades A*-C.

Education is measuring schools by 'Progress 8' - which is the progress of pupils across a selected set of 8 subjects from the end of primary school to the end of secondary school. The higher the score the better.

Cowley International College, Hard Lane, St Helens, WA10 6PN, Number of pupils: 1485, Progress 8 measure: -0.3, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 62%

De La Salle School, Mill Brow, St Helens, WA10 4QH, Number of pupils: 1161, Progress 8 measure: -0.93, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 56%

Haydock High School, Clipsley Lane, St Helens, WA11 0JG, Number of pupils: 717, Progress 8 measure: -0.33, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 55%

Hope Academy, Ashton Road, Newton-le-Willows, WA12 0AQ, Number of pupils: 1085, Progress 8 measure: -0.13, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 56%

Rainford High Technology College, Higher Lane, St Helens, WA11 8NY, Number of pupils: 1581, Progress 8 measure: -0.09, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 82%

Rainhill High School, Warrington Road, Prescot, L35 6NY, Number of pupils: 1508, Progress 8 measure: 0.01, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 72%

St Augustine of Canterbury Catholic High School, Boardmans Lane, St Helens, WA11 9BB, Number of pupils: 610, Progress 8 measure: -0.6, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 55%

St Cuthbert’s Catholic High School, Berrys Lane, St Helens, WA9 3HE, Number of pupils: 772, Progress 8 measure: -0.66, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 57%

St Helens College, Water Street, St Helens, WA10 1PP, Number of pupils: not published, Progress 8 measure: -1.53, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 19%

The Sutton Academy, Elton Head Road, St Helens, WA9 5AU, Number of pupils: 1201, Progress 8 measure: -0.25, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 53%