St Helens schools championing mental health sought for new award

The prestigious Educate Awards are returning for 2019 with a new category for mental health and wellbeing.

Founded by Kim O’Brien in 2012, the awards are the largest education awards in the North West and are an opportunity for schools to showcase their credentials across a number of categories.

The Mental Health & Wellbeing Award is open to both primary and secondary schools across the region and recognises schools that are effectively tackling mental health issues among pupils and staff.

The award will focus on the long-term culture of a school and those with an ethos where mental health is regarded as the responsibility of all.

According to recent figures, mental health problems affect one in eight children and young people (NHS Digital). This new award hopes to shine a spotlight on the support schools have in place to promote good mental health and emotional wellbeing.

Entries must show provision and interventions available for pupils and staff, a commitment to promoting mental health as part of school life and can include views from parents, pupils and teachers.

This follows a pledge by the government to roll out mental health lessons to all schools from September 2020 as part of a redesigned national curriculum.

Kim O’Brien, founder of the awards, says: “As children and young people continue to face many pressures, raising awareness of mental health and emotional wellbeing is so important.

“Schools play a vital role in this support and we are looking for strong examples of how schools are creating an environment where children can thrive with good mental health.

“The mental health of teachers and staff is just as important and entries can reflect various school initiatives which tackle mental health issues among pupils and staff.”

Alongside this new category, 20 others are returning for 2019, focused on everything from STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths), arts, careers, sport to individual awards for school support stars and teachers.

Since launching in Liverpool in 2012, the awards has grown rapidly and now recognises schools and colleges right across the Liverpool City Region, Cheshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

Kim added: “We are delighted to launch the call for entries for 2019 and are looking forward to celebrating another year of outstanding education in the North West.”

Entries are now open and the deadline is midnight on Sunday June 23, 2019. The shortlist will be announced prior to the awards ceremony and the winners will be revealed on November 15 at Liverpool Cathedral.

For further information including full details of how to enter visit www.educateawards.co.uk.

Award categories

The Communication Award

Eco School Project of the Year

Spirit of Enterprise Award

SEND Provision Award

Innovative and Creative Literacy Award

STEM Project of the Year

Outstanding Arts in a Primary School

Outstanding Arts in a Secondary School

Career Aspiration Award

Outstanding Commitment to Sport in a Primary School

Outstanding Commitment to Sport in a Secondary School

Community Partnership Award

*NEW* Mental Health & Wellbeing Award *NEW*

Innovation in Education Award

School Support Star of the Year

Teacher of the Year

Leadership Team of the Year

Most Inspirational 16-18 Education Provider

Most Inspirational Secondary School

Most Inspirational Primary School

Wow Recognition Award