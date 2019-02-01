St Helens pupils praised after earning art award

A primary school class in St Helens has been rewarded for completing an arts project through their library.



Year three pupils at Grange Valley Primary School in Haydock were each presented with a Trinity College London-certified certificate by members of the St Helens Libraries team for achieving Arts Award Discover.

Funded by Arts Council England, the project is an introductory award, designed for children aged five and above, who are asked to collect evidence in an arts log of their experiences of taking part in arts activities, researching artists or crafts people and their work, and sharing their arts discoveries.



As part of their portfolio, the pupils – who were in year two at the time of undertaking Arts Award Discover - took part in two class visits to the library, the first of which saw them discuss all different types of art form and places where they can be viewed.

While in the second session, illustrator Dave Bixter, who provides creative workshops in schools, visited Haydock Library to assist the children in drawing their own comic character.



Praising the class after presenting them with their certificates during a school assembly, library service manager Kathryn Boothroyd said: “Very well done to all those in Grange Valley year three, who are the latest in an ever-growing list of children and young people in the borough to reap the rewards of taking part in the Arts Awards initiative.

“This project is a great introduction into the world of arts and is a useful qualification to note on any CV which will stand school children in good stead after completing their education.”

The Arts Awards mission is to support young people who want to deepen their engagement with the arts, build creative and leadership skills and achieve a national qualification.

Discover, Explore, Bronze and Silver levels are available to complete in libraries across St Helens and St Helens Libraries Service is offering young people the opportunity to get involved by completing a portfolio. For more information, email JaneERimmer@sthelens.gov.uk