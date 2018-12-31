St Helens primary school lands International award

Parish CE Primary in St Helens has been awarded the British Council’s prestigious International School Award

The International School Award celebrates the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in international education.

Fostering an international dimension in the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools so that young people gain the cultural understanding and skills they need for life and work.

Parish’s international work includes working alongside schools in Dubai and Mexico, sharing their good practice and projects that are specific to their cultures, ensuring all children are global citizens. In the summer the whole school virtually jetted off to many destinations on a mission to develop their knowledge of various other cultures and diversities.

On hearing the news that Parish had received the award, Tracy Foster, acting assistant headteacher and modern foreign language lead said: "We were delighted to receive this reaccreditation which shows the hard work and dedication of the school and its pupils.

"We are committed to ensuring international partnerships and global learning in a stimulating and exciting environment."

Sir Ciarán Devane, Chief Executive of the British Council, said: “Parish has brought the world into its classrooms, earning them the British Council International School Award. Their pupils’ education is enriched with international activities that help children develop the skills they need to thrive in a globalised world.”

The award is sought after worldwide by schools from countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Lebanon, Cyprus, and Pakistan. Around 5,500 International School Awards have been presented to successful schools in the UK since the British Council scheme began in 1999.

The International School Award encourages and supports schools to develop:

An international ethos embedded throughout the school

A whole school approach to international work

Collaborative curriculum-based work with a number of partner schools

Year-round international activity

Involvement of the wider community