St Helens College in new link-up with University of Liverpool

Working in partnership with the University of Liverpool and One Ark, St Helens College and Knowsley Community College are set to launch an exciting new pre-apprenticeship programme aimed at young people aged 16-17.



This unique opportunity, offering only 10 coveted places, is designed to prepare young people for an apprenticeship across a wide variety of departments at the University of Liverpool, such as human resources, teaching laboratories, IT, security, finance and academic faculties.

The six-month programme will take place from February 15, 2019 to August 23, 2019 and is suitable for those who have, or are expected to achieve, GCSE grades 2 or 3 in their English and maths.

Successful applicants will spend one day a week at college, working towards achieving a level 1 or level 2 qualification in functional skills plus a certificate in employability, and the remaining four days, will be based in the workplace, earning £152.25 per week including 12 paid holidays and bank holidays.

A shining example of success is apprentice Patsy Connor, who after starting her journey with the University of Liverpool’s Pre-Apprenticeship Programme in their student services department, went on to secure an impressive full-time business administration apprenticeship with Knowsley Community College.

Patsy said: "When I finished school, I started to look at my options and came across the pre-apprenticeship programme. I gained so much valuable experience and knowledge of working in an administration environment and it was perfect for me as I got to spend four days a week in the workplace and one day at College, which was my preferred way of learning."

Commenting on the programme, Head of External Partnerships and Training Delivery at the University of Liverpool, Steve Plant, said: "The University of Liverpool’s exciting Pre-Apprenticeship Programme has seen many successes over the last 5 years, helping individuals from the Liverpool City Region gain paid work experience and qualifications to enable them to progress into an apprenticeship and into full-time employment."

He added: "This programme really does make a difference to young people’s lives for which the university, St Helens College and Knowsley Community College should be very proud of."

If you are interested in applying to the Pre-Apprenticeship Programme or know someone who is, please call 0151 795 8046 or visit www.sthelens.ac.uk/preapp.