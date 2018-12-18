St Helens children at Happy Hands benefit from Biffa link-up

The team from Biffa’s St Helens depot added an extra stop on their regular route this month to donate hundreds of pounds to a local charity.



Thanks to the St Helens team’s successful health and safety measures they earned more than £1,250 over the last year, which they have donated to local deaf and hard of hearing charity Happy Hands.

Children from Happy Hands enjoy a turn in a Biffa truck



Happy Hands supports families who are deaf, hard of hearing, or experience communication difficulties in St Helens and its surrounding areas.

The charity offers inclusive support groups, days out, events, parties and other fun activities for families. It also provides support and information, including helping parents and children to improve communication, confidence and self-esteem.



Depot manager, Alexandra Salthouse, said: “We have personal ties to Happy Hands as the wife of one of our drivers works there. This means we know exactly what a valuable job they do in the St Helens community.



“We invited staff and children from the charity to visit us at the depot and everyone had a blast. We were lucky enough to hear and see exactly how our donation will help the charity.



“Waste management can be a dangerous industry, so we are dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of our teams on site.

"The funds that we’ve been able to donate to Happy Hands mean a great deal to us. Not only are we able to support a cause that we care about, but it’s a result of a job well done and a happy, healthy workplace.”



For more information about Happy Hands or to make a donation, visit www.h4ppyhands.co.uk