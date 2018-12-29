School principal recognised in New Year's honours list

A retired school principal has been awarded the OBE in the New Year's honours list.

Brendan Heneghan, 59, received the honour for his services to education.

A former teacher at Nugent House in Billinge, where he used to live, Mr Heneghan moved to Yorkshire 27 years ago to work at the William Henry Smith School in Rastrick .

He became school principal 20 years ago and helped shape the curriculum of boys with social, emotional and behavioural difficulties.

His late parents Bernard and Pat were very well-known in St Helens, where he was born, as is Mr Heneghan's brother Father John Heneghan.

Mr Heneghan is also a founding member of Engage, a national organisation giving a collective voice, offering peer support and promoting the sharing of good practice across schools.

He has been influential in organisations such as National Association of Non-maintained and Independent Special Schools, FSLE and The National SEND Forum amongst many others.

A total of 86 people have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to education, children’s services and improving social mobility in the New Year’s honours list, which recognises the contributions of those who work in the education and children’s services sectors including headteachers, governors, teachers, social workers, foster carers, school governors, and those who work in adoption and early years.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds said: “Congratulations to all who were recognised in the New Year’s honours list for their tremendous contribution to education, children’s services, and improving social mobility."