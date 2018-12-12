Rainhill High celebrates outstanding year

John Sullivan, the former Royal Marine and modern-day explorer and survivalist, was on hand to present a range of awards recognising students’ impressive achievements at Rainhill High School’s GCSE presentation evening.

The 2018 GCSE results placd Rainhill at the top of the St Helens borough tree and among the very best across the Liverpool City Region – including those schools that apply selection criteria rather than take the comprehensive approach.

Rainhill once again achieved the highest so-called ‘Progress 8’ score of all high schools in St Helens and Knowsley. Progress 8 is the Department for Education’s measure of how well pupils of all abilities have progressed, compared to pupils with similar academic starting points in other schools.

John Pout, Rainhill High School Executive Principal said: “The results are testament to the hard work of the Rainhill students and staff, supplemented by the fantastic support of our parents, and it’s a pleasure and a privilege to be able to celebrate their success.”

More than seven out of 10 Rainhill high pupils achieved at least a grade 4 (equivalent to the old grade C) in English and maths – well above the national average. In addition, a quarter of all English and maths results were grades 9-7 – again well above national figures.

Available across all GCSEs was the new grade 9 rating, awarded only where a student was placed in the country’s top two per cent. A total of 32 Rainhill students between them gained 101 grade 9s in 2018, with Joe Brabin achieving the maximum in every subject he studied.

Mr Pout added: “The examination environment is now as challenging as I can remember which makes Joe’s achievements, and the success of all our students in 2018, even more special.

“I’m pleased that Joe is now studying A-levels in biology, chemistry and maths at Rainhill Sixth Form, which itself produced the best reported A-level results in the borough.

"This is the fourth year in a row our that sixth form results have been outstanding and many of our students will go on to some of the best universities in the country.

“Of course, while our priority here at Rainhill High School is to provide every child with the best possible education, exam results are not the only measure of success. We have five or seven years to develop good citizens as well as good learners and I believe Rainhill does this extremely well.”