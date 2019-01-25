Rainhill High celebrate performance success

Rainhill High is celebrating after being named the best performing secondary school in St Helens and Knowsley according to government figures published this week.



In assembling its annual league tables, the Department for Education now includes a measure called Progress 8. This shows how a school is performing in terms of students' progress in core subjects such as English and maths from Key Stage 2 at primary school to Key Stage 4 at secondary.



Rainhill’s Progress 8 score goes some way to determining the school’s top ranking as it demonstrates that, on average, pupils entering Rainhill will progress further by Key Stage 4.



John Pout, Executive Principal said: “I’m proud of the effort and enthusiasm shown by teachers, support and students alike.



"Statistics don’t tell the whole story, but they do reflect both the quality of teaching at Rainhill and the commitment of our students.”



The latest results are for last year's academic year, which ended in the summer of 2018.