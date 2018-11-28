Rainford High host Christmas Fayre with autism-friendly session

Rainford High School will be hosting its annual Christmas Fayre on Thursday, December 6 which will include an autism-friendly half hour slot for those with autism spectrum disorder.

From 5pm, the school will have select areas with dimmed lighting and no loud music. The Santa’s Grotto will also follow suit, allowing attendees to book a place and meet the man himself without any queues, resulting in a quieter and less stressful environment.

As always, the fayre is open to all of the community and not just for parents with children who attend the school. Both staff and pupils are encouraging local people to attend the event and help raise money for charities in the area.

Rainford High will be transformed into a festive wonderland with craft stalls, games as well as offering a range of delicious food and drink, including a hog roast, bubble waffles, mulled wine and mince pies.

A selection of speciality gins will be available to purchase, making it an ideal time to do some Christmas shopping.

In addition, the Modern Foreign Languages department will be running an environmental stall selling goods made from recycled materials in a bid to highlight current environmental issues.

There will also be exclusive performances from the school’s talented brass band and choir.

Year groups have already been making their own contributions ahead of the event. Year 7s have brought in donations for the local food bank, whilst year 8 and 9s have purchased a Christmas gift for a young person their age to donate to the Ormskirk Hospital Toy Appeal for children in hospital over the Christmas period.

Older students are assisting with raffle and tombola prizes as well as gifts for the Santa’s grotto.

Director of Business and Finance at Rainford High, Alexandra Marsh is organising the event, she said: “The whole school is extremely excited as we prepare for our annual Christmas Fayre. So much hard work goes into the planning and managing of the event and I’m delighted to see how involved the students are.

“This year we are particularly pleased to offer an autism-friendly half hour to those who often find busy events like this a little overwhelming. Our dedicated SENCO team have coordinated this slot as we pride ourselves on being inclusive for all.

“We look forward to seeing everyone come together on and help spread some festive cheer.”

To book a place for the autism-friendly grotto between 5-5:30pm, please contact christmasfayre@rainford.org.uk.

If any local businesses would like to donate any prizes towards the raffle or be a sponsor, please also contact christmasfayre@rainford.org.uk.