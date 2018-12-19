Rainford High fund-raisers bring festive cheer to charities

Students at Rainford High have been working hard to spread some Christmas cheer this month, after fund-raising and donating much needed items in the St Helens community.

Year 7 students have been working tirelessly to help charity Care Leavers and have filled 20 hampers, worth around £30 each, with essential food items for the charity.

A group of students attended St Helens Town Hall this week where they were thanked by Councillor Derek Long and chief executive of St Helens Council, Mike Palin.

The Student Council at Rainford High has also been busy fund-raising for St Helens Young Carers. The students have hosted regular raffles, cake sales and even put on a spectacular talent show. Their efforts raised a total of £200.

This vital charity aims to raise awareness and provide support to children and young people with caring responsibilities in the local community.

Ian Young, principal at Rainford High: “I’m very proud to see our students helping such worthwhile causes within the local community. They’ve been determined to make a difference and hopefully their donations will help those in need.”