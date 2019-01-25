Rainford High forms specialist learning group for students

Rainford High has created a dedicated learning support curriculum for special educational needs and disability (SEND) students as it continues to be an inclusive school for all.



The Core Curriculum Group will meet every child’s individual additional needs in relation to their complex SEND.



The class is currently made up of eight students and is ‘stage not age’ focused. The teaching is personalised to their academic ability and follows their personal education, health and care plan (EHCP) to ensure the school is effectively individualising their learning experience.



Students learn through a completely different timetable and curriculum to the rest of the school and there is a heavy focus on literacy, numeracy and life skills. Their classroom is exclusive to them as a cohort and is readily adapted depending on the ever changing needs and progress.



Kate Thomas, assistant SENCO at Rainford High, said: “Creating the Core Curriculum Group will ensure our SEND students have the very best learning experience at Rainford.



“The learning here is very sensory and practical which provides the group with the opportunity to celebrate their strengths across the curriculum, as well as targeted curriculum based interventions.”



Students will continue to study subjects such as English, maths and science, as well as physical education and humanities.



In addition, they will have the chance to experience four hours of life skills per week. The group has access to cooking and technology facilities for a double session each week where they will learn independent cookery, hygiene and safety skills needed as they mature.



Ian Young, principal of Rainford High, added: “Meeting the need of every student is incredibly important to us and the Core Curriculum Group will allow us work closely with those who need further support.”