Pupils learn about life on busy construction site

Pupils from Prescot Primary School enjoyed a taste of life on a busy construction site when they visited Anwyl Homes’ Carr’s Rise development on Prescot Park.



Accompanied by their teachers, the Student Council from the school on Maryville Roa benefited from an informative and educational visit to the award-winning site that included an overview of the residential development taking place, an introduction to careers in construction and an important health and safety briefing.

Tony Diprose with pupils Millie Campion, Alexis Ungi, Abbie Carroll, Jak Chao, Ruby Furlong, Harriet Kilshaw and Ryan Macklin



The mixed group of 15, seven to 11 year-olds received a warm welcome from project manager Tony Diprose and sales manager Matthew Gould. Together they provided a thorough overview of the timescales and work involved in the build of the three, four and five bedroom homes that are currently under construction and the different job roles and pieces of machinery that make it happen.



Wearing high visibility jackets, the children were then invited to walk to the edge of the construction site to see the diggers, forklift trucks and different tradespeople in action before heading back to the development’s show home to look at the finished product and ask any questions.



Deputy Headteacher at Prescot Primary School, Lisa Seddon, said: “With Anwyl’s Carr’s Rise development taking place so close to our school, we were delighted to be invited to site to see the construction taking place close-up. It was a great experience for the children and fitted perfectly with our current focus on careers in action.”



Sales manager at Anwyl Homes Lancashire, Matthew Gould, added: “It was our pleasure to welcome the Student Council from Prescot Primary.

Pupils look at the development with Tony Diprose



"They were extremely keen and had lots of questions and it was great to be able to facilitate their learning journey with a topical visit that should give them plenty to talk about back in school.”



The first in the region for Anwyl Homes, Carr’s Rise is a £23million residential development of 119 high quality new build homes surrounded by open green space yet close to the centre of Prescot. It is part of the wider Prescot Park scheme that will eventually comprise around 750 new homes and new public open space.



The first in the region for Anwyl Homes, Carr's Rise is a £23million residential development of 119 high quality new build homes surrounded by open green space yet close to the centre of Prescot. It is part of the wider Prescot Park scheme that will eventually comprise around 750 new homes and new public open space.