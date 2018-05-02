Professor Green due for star appearance on Edge Hill University talk panel

Rapper Professor Green, who recently made the acclaimed documentary Working Class White Men, will be ‘in conversation’ on the same subject at a free public event at Edge Hill University.

The institution is hosting the event on June 7 as part of its annual Festival of Ideas.



Prof Green will be in conversation with Edge Hill’s Dr Eleanor Peters and Grace Robinson about the difficulties today’s youth face and what can be done to bring about equality in society.



Book at https://www.edgehill.ac.uk/events/event/2018-06-07-in-conversation-professor-green-on-working-class-white-males.



Dr Peters is currently researching the connection between music and crime and Grace is a PhD candidate researching street gangs and joint enterprise.