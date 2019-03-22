Next generation of healthcare professionals inspired in St Helens

Healthcare professionals, industry experts and more than 500 students came together for a special event looking at science and technology for patients.

St Helens College and Knowsley Community College held their annual Skills Show, in partnership with St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Medical Mavericks, to inspire the next generation of professionals as part of Healthcare Sciences Week.

Health tests were carried out

It provided an insight into how science and technology is vital in modern patient care and the career opportunities available within the healthcare and science sectors.

During the event, students heard from some of the industry's leading professionals and took part in a range of activities, including using a real needle to take fake blood, seeing inside a body using an ultrasound machine and doing keyhole surgery on a training device.

Dental nursing apprentices from St Helens College demonstrated how to create moulds used by dentists and orthodontists, while health and social care tutor Pat Walsh and staff did live heart dissection demonstrations.

There were health checks, which included blood sugar, VO2 max tests and gait analysis, as well as games and acivities explaining the importance of healthy living and the impact of alcohol on young people.

Many health and well-being organisations attended, including St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Medical Mavericks, St Helens Council's healthy living team and local universities.

James Wheeler, student support manager at Lord Derby Academy, said: “The Healthcare Science Skills Show was brilliant. It provided plentiful information on a number of different careers and opportunities, including how to obtain a position in a specific field.

"The pupils particularly enjoyed the practical side of the day and getting involved in lots of activities, which was fantastic. It allowed our pupils to gain first-hand experience of using industry standard equipment too.”

Clare Webster, head of health sciences, care and public services at St Helens College, said: “The event exceeded expectations once again in terms of volume of activities, skills developed, technologies showcased and the enthusiasm of all those involved. The atmosphere throughout the event was amazing and it was packed with exhibitors who all gave a great insight into the industry, one which intrigued and engaged the students.

"The students certainly benefited from the event - they all seemed to thoroughly enjoy the day and came away feeling inspired.”