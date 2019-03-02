More than 90 per cent of St Helens parents offered first preference secondary school

St Helens Council has once again achieved above the national average when it comes to allocating pupils their parents' or guardians' first-preference secondary school.



Despite 216 more applications than in 2018, 90.8 per cent of St Helens parents have been offered their first preference secondary school for their child for September 2019. Nationally this figure is predicted to be around 82 per cent.

Commenting on the result, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Developing Young People, Councillor Joe Pearson said: “Every year we work exceptionally hard with our secondary schools to ensure that parents and guardians are allocated one of their preferences –and I’m delighted to see that this is the case for September 2019.

“If any parent or guardian has any questions about their application - I would ask them to contact the School Admissions Team on 01744 671030.”