Lessons in money for pupils at St Helens school

Pupils at a St Helens primary school will receive special lessons in finance to equip them to succeed in life.



St Theresa's Catholic Primary School on Cannon Street is taking part in the F&C Investment Trust education programme this week.

Other news: St Helens Council cabinet member deselected by party



The pupils will receive sessions focused on a range of topics including saving, the value of money, and how money grows over time. The programme has been designed to help the children build confidence around the subject of money and better understand how it works.

The syllabus has been created in collaboration with the Shakespeare Schools Foundation, a cultural education charity that works across the UK to give young people of any background and ability the confidence to succeed in life.

Andrew Bain, year three teacher at St Theresa’s, said: “Getting to grips with how money works and what it means in everyday life is a critical lesson for young children. We are thrilled to have F&C Investment Trust’s team at our school this week.”

The team will be in St Helens on Wednesday as part of the programme, which follows an initial roadshow to mark the Trust's 150th anniversary last year.

The roadshow is supported by BMO Global Asset Management, which manages F&C Investment Trust.

Ross Duncton, managing director and head of marketing and direct at BMO Global Asset Management, said: “The roadshows continue to be a key strand of our commitment to bring money to life for future generations of savers and investors and to help children develop money skills for life and improve their financial knowledge."

Around 1,000 pupils in five primaries and a secondary school will be visited by the programme this week.