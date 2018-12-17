Hollywood editor Revis Meeks drops in on location at St Helens schools

“I'm blown away by your students’ work ethic and professionalism”.



That’s what former Hollywood television editor Revis Meeks had to say about her experience of working on location recently with year 12 media students from Rainhill High School.

Mavis Reeks delivering a video editing masterclass to Rainhill students



Texan Revis cut her teeth as an apprentice on the global phenomenon ‘Power Rangers’ before working on major TV series such as ‘Vampire Diaries’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. And Rainhill students made a great first impression when filming at one of Rainhill’s feeder schools: Nutgrove primary in St Helens.



Revis and the students were there to capture a visit from a group of young people from Mexico – a colourful cultural exchange involving music and dance, banner-making and drama.



Former 20th Century Fox editor Revis then went along to Rainhill high itself to deliver a masterclass in video editing, passing on all her experience to students eager to understand what it takes to make their way in the world of film and TV.



Revis said: “I was blown away by the work ethic and professionalism of the Rainhill students. They worked with craft and patience, they showed great maturity and they were also creative. They have excellent teamwork skills and they were lovely with the Nutgrove children.



“Rainhill students remind me of upper-division university media students in America. I’ve supervised undergraduates at a very good US university so I feel I can say this.”



John Pout, Rainhill HS Executive Principal added: “We aim to offer sixth form students an outstanding enrichment programme, and it’s through people like Revis and partners such as Nutgrove primary that we are able to do so.



“Our students have already benefited enormously and we’re grateful to Revis, and to Ian Rimmer and to Helen Coleman at Nutgrove, for making this possible.”