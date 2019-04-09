High school chosen for BBC documentary about ADHD

Rainford High has been chosen by the BBC for a documentary looking at young people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and how schools are supporting the condition.



The school’s work with the ADHD Foundation focuses on a coordinated approach around students who have the condition.

It involves working with parents, developing teachers, as well as supporting students in ways that makes their school experience positive.

The short documentary, which is available online, responds to questions from parents as to how some secondary schools aren’t supporting children with ADHD enough.

Rainford High is positioned as a school that is trying to take a different and effective approach to support the children and families who live with this condition

It interviews the Principal, Ian Young, who gives a tour of the contemporary school, highlighting the facilities it offers students with ADHD.

The BBC also speaks with Kate Thomas, Special Educational Needs Coordinator at Rainford High, and parents of two students who praise the school for its nurturing approach.

In the documentary, the ADHD Foundation said: “Rainford High has a unique culture that champions neurodiversity and inclusion.”

Ian Young, Principal of Rainford High, said “We are delighted to have been involved with this project. We are continuing to work hard to ensure that every child who attends Rainford High has a great educational experience.

“Inclusivity and diversity sit at the heart of the school ethos of ‘Everyone Matters, Everyone Helps and Everyone Succeeds’. As a community we need to support all the young people in having an education that adds value to them both academically and developmentally. As a whole, schools need to change and adapt to make sure we can achieve this goal for everyone.”

The documentary can be watched on the BBC news website.

For more information, visit: www.rainford.org.uk.