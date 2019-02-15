Former nursery to be converted into base for pupils with special needs

Plans are in place to convert a former nursery into a base for post-16 pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in St Helens.



St Helens Council has been working with Mill Green Special School in Parr on plans to establish a separate Key Stage 5 base at the school.

The move comes following an Ofsted and Care Quality Commission (CQC) SEND inspection carried out in St Helens in February 2018.

Following the inspection, concerns were raised that the local authority was not doing enough to prepare pupils with SEND for working life.

“The review identified concerns that not enough is being done to prepare this cohort of young people for working life,” the council notice said.

“The review highlighted that young people, parents and carers all shared the view that the current arrangements and level of provision within the borough hinders the ability of young people aged 18-25 who have SEND, to realise their potential as they move into adulthood.”

Mill Green, which has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted in its last three inspections, provides 14-19 provision to a maximum of 93 pupils with SEND.

The plans are to utilise the former Rising Stars Neighbourhood Nursery building to remodel this facility so the school can expand its current offer.

A delegated decision has now been taken by St Helens Council to include a scheme in its capital programme to facilitate this work.

The scheme has been designed by the council officers working in conjunction with Mill Green.

Council officers will manage the scheme in accordance with the council’s policies, procedures and risk management strategies.

