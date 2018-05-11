College paints a picture of a perfect partnership

A college's partnership with a St Helens firm has proved to be a real primer for painting and decorating students.



Donations of paints, brushes and rollers by Bagnalls have already been put to good use on courses at St Helens College.

Staff in the department received industry specification equipment, including tins of undercoat and gloss, matt emulsion, silk emulsion and acrylic egg shell.

The company also donated 40 standard rolls of unused wallpaper such as straight pattern and Muraspec.

Bagnalls has its own recycling system for older paints and bosses are keen on preventing unwanted waste going to landfill.

So instead they are involved with various community projects to upcycle their waste.

Painting and decorating students will work through the inventory, not only looking at material application but stock rotation.

They will identify which types of paints there are, which category they come under and how they can be stored, pulling older stock to the front and newer stock to the back, to ensure the upkeep of materials.

Terry O'Keefe, painting and decorating tutor, said: "This generous donation of painting and decorating sundries is extremely welcome and will really contribute to what the students are covering within the curriculum at the moment.

"It is really important that students are familiar with industry products as this really prepares them for their future careers.”

“The paint, brushes, rollers and even wallcoverings are fantastic quality and expensive pieces. This will really benefit the students, as they’ll gain a greater understanding of a variety of materials and how they can be utilised in comparison to other trade names."

College officials say they had had a "strong relationship" with Bagnalls for 40 years.

Kevin Travers, a supervisor at the firm, said: "I started out as an apprentice here at St Helens College in 2002, where I was taught by tutors Terry and Sheila.

"It was in my second year I was introduced to Bagnalls before moving on to another company.

"I was fortunate enough to return to Bagnalls, whilst completing my final year at college and they then offered me full-time employment and I’ve been here ever since.”c“Ever since then I’ve gone from strength to strength, working my way up from apprentice to chargehand/foreman to supervisor, looking after both larger and smaller sites.

"I’ve maintained my relationship with the college through Terry, who helped me massively during my own studies there. As someone who found it difficult to focus, Terry helped me a lot, so I’ve got a lot to thank him for.

"Bagnalls is committed to their relationship with St Helens College and we have seen a regular intake of apprentices from this particular course, employing a lot locally. We currently have eight apprentices from the college."