Children on song at St Helens Christmas Sing concerts

Hundreds of primary school children across St Helens have helped to spread festive cheer as they performed before a packed-out Parish Church over two nights at the annual Christmas Sing concerts.



Organised by St Helens Council Music Service, the concerts involved nearly 650 children - as well as young people from the Music Service’s Youth Orchestra – who performed a variety of traditional carols and orchestral pieces in front of family, friends and special guests, including the Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens, Councillor Pat Ireland and Lynn Glover.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Holland, who was among those to sing at the event, was announced the winner of the St Helens Music Service and St Helens Cultural Educational Partnership Christmas card competition.



Benjamin, a pupil at Sutton Oak Primary School pupil, was presented with a framed copy of his piece of art which features a number of images St Helens is renowned for, including St Helens RL, the Steve Prescott Bridge and the Dream sculpture.



Benjamin’s card will be delivered to all schools in the borough signed up to the Music Service and Cultural Educational Partnership which ensures art and culture remains a strong part of education in the borough.

