Big screen experience for St Helens students

As part of this year’s annual Into Film Festival, members of St Helens College Into Film enrichment club and GCSE Film Studies students attended the screening of The Darkest Hour, at St Helens Cineworld.



The Into Film Festival is a free, annual, nationwide celebration of film and education for five-19-year-olds and puts film at the heart of education and personal development of young people across the UK.

As part of the Into Film enrichment club at St Helens College 14-16 Academy, students have exclusive access to the festival, which boasts everything from specialist films to exclusive previews of upcoming blockbusters - as well as inclusive SEN and autism-friendly screenings.

The Darkest Hour was this year’s film choice, linking perfectly with the students' studies of the recent war memorials. The film portrays a thrilling and inspiring true story, following Winston Churchill, who within a few days of becoming Prime Minister was at the height of World War II.

The film shows Churchill withstanding his darkest hour, rallying a nation, and attempting to change the course of world history.

The students seemed to thoroughly enjoy the experience, however there were mixed reviews on the film amongst our young reviewers.

GCSE Film Studies Lecturer, Kirk-Newton Henry, said: “The Into Film Festival is a great opportunity for our students to take their learning outside of the classroom and offer them a different experience. Many of our students are keen film lovers and makers, so it really is a treat to be able to take them to things like this.”