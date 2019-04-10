Award for St Helens organisations striving to improve children's health

St Helens primary schools, childminders and early years providers have been recognised for their efforts to improve children's health at an awards evening in St Helens.



St Helens Council’s Healthy Living Team hosted the event at St Helens Town Hall where a total of 22 early years settings; out of hours clubs; primary schools and childminders were praised for demonstrating a determination to improve the health of local children and their families.

The Healthy Early Years Status (HEYS) Award is accredited by the Healthy Living Team and commissioned by St Helens Council’s Public Health Team.

The evening showcased the early years settings in which everyone works together to provide children, staff and the wider community with opportunities that promote and protect their health.

There is increasing evidence that the early years setting can play a key role in improving children’s health, by setting strong foundations to help them and their families to make healthy choices both early in life and in the future.

There are five themes a setting must work towards in order to achieve Healthy Early Years Status, including 'personal'; 'social and health education'; 'emotional health and wellbeing'; 'healthy eating'; 'active play and safety.'

Also accredited by the Healthy Living Team, the Tasty Tuck Award - which is given to the primary schools and out of hours providers that best encourage the positive health of children and young people by promoting healthier snacks and drinks before, during and after the school day.

Healthy Living Team mascot Captain Tuck himself was among those in attendance to hand out awards.

Congratulating the winners on the night, Mayor of St Helens, Councillor Pat Ireland, said: “It was an honour to be invited down to present certificates and chat to those who are responsible for keeping the borough’s children and young people healthy outside of the family unit.

“It’s important that we recognise and applaud this. I’d like to thank the school, nurseries and childminders for their commitment and dedication.”

For more information visit www.healthysthelens.co.uk or call 0300 300 0103.