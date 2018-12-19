A Christmas story from Grange Valley pupils

Tots from Grange Valley Primary School in Haydock have come together with dedicated members of the Church community to revisit the Christmas Story and the true meaning of the season.



Children from the school had the opportunity to visit Christ Church in Haydock to help better their understanding of the true meaning of the festive period.

Grange Valley Primary School Christmas production



As part of the production, Christ Church displayed Christmas trees created by the children, which will be on display throughout Christmas.



The youngsters worked with Sandra Morris, from the church, who supported them in their work.