Comic Ed Byrne is bring his Edinburgh Fringe show, Spoiler Alert, to the St Helens Theatre Royal.

Byrne is recognised as one of the finest observational comedian’s working today.

He will play the St Helens Theatre Royal on Wednesday, May 9.

Byrne said: “I originally intended to call the show ‘I’ll Millennial You in a Minute’, but my promoter considered the title ‘off-puttingly baffling’. That’s my own chainsaw in the photo, by the way”.