Dumped puppy rescued by kind-hearted vets

A puppy left for dead after being dumped in an alley in St Helens in freezing temperatures has found a new home – with a member of the veterinary team that saved her life.

The tiny Collie-cross was barely alive when she was found huddling next wheelie bins in an alleyway near St Helens Hospital by a member of the public.

Winter receiving treatment in hospital

She was taken to Rutland House Veterinary Hospital in St Helens, where vets and nurses looked after the abandoned pup, who was thought to be only around six weeks old, around the clock for 24 hours.

After defying the odds, the puppy was due to go to a charity for rehoming, but veterinary nurse Abby Mellors, who helped to take care of her, stepped in to adopt her and has now called her Winter.

Six weeks later, Winter spent her first Christmas with Abby and dad Barry at their home in Wigan – and is thriving after her terrible start to life.

Abby said: “Winter was found lying next to some wheelie bins by a dog walker and was virtually lifeless when she was brought into us.

“She was very poorly when she came in and spent 24 hours with us. The dog warden then took her away, but she came back two days later as she was poorly again.

“The Dogs Trust asked me to foster her for a week to get her stabilised before she was rehomed, but I fell in love with her.”

Winter now has a warm, loving forever home and is putting on weight and developing a cheeky, playful personality.”

Abby added: “My dog died in July and we weren’t going to get another one for a while, but Winter is everything we want in a dog. She is lovely and her character is really starting to come out.”

Vet Steph Walsh admitted she feared the worst when Winter was brought into the veterinary hospital.

Dr Walsh said: “Winter was so poorly and at first I didn’t think she would survive.

“She wasn’t able to maintain glucose levels so was becoming very lethargic and wasn’t able to eat. If glucose levels drop, they can go into a coma or suffer from seizures.

“It’s wonderful to see her looking so well and everyone is so happy that she has found her happy ending.”