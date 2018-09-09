Drugs tragedy is latest controversy for Reminisce Festival

Two people are fighting for their lives following a suspected drugs overdose while attending the Reminisce Festival in St Helens, in the latest controversy for festival organisers.



Multiple other revellers were also rushed to hospital after reportedly taking MDMA (also known as ecstasy) at the Sherdley Park event yesterday (Saturday September 8).

The serious incident, which is being investigated by police, is the latest controversy to hit the popular event.

In 2016, a man was stabbed in the face and there were a number of reports of anti-social behaviour. A number of residents near the event complained about noise and anti-social behaviour, however, police at the time said the festival’s organisers have an “excellent record of deterring crime and anti-social behaviour."

Police eventually revealed there was 16 crime reports made to them during the one-day festival. There were 11 crimes reported and seven antisocial behaviour incidents, including three arrests for drunk and disorderly, one of which was also arrested for possession of drugs.

This followed 2014's festival, when a clubber was slashed in the face and neck in front of horrified clubbers.

And last year's event saw yet another knife attack, when a 29-year-old man was stabbed in the leg. The man had been attending the one-day dance festival and was treated at the first aid tent at the event before being taken to hospital. His injuries were, fortunately, only minor, and he was later discharged from hospital.