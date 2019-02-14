Driving centre launches new outreach scheme

A St Helens based driving centre has launched a new outreach scheme, providing driving and adaptation assessments alongside home fire safety guidance.



The North West Driving Assessment Service (NWDAS) based in St Helens, Merseyside, launched the project at Leyland Community Fire Station.

NWDAS is delivered by Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (Bridgewater) and accredited by the charity, Driving Mobility. Its team of Occupational Therapists and Approved Driving Instructors provide professional support and driving assessments to people who need to gain, or retain, the ability to drive following a diagnosis involving impairment or disability. Driving Mobility oversees a network of twenty independent organisations – all striving to provide safe and independent mobility.

Following a successful pilot of the new outreach scheme, NWDAS is now officially offering independent driving assessments and adaptation assessments to people of all ages at Leyland Community Fire Station. This additional location reduces travel time for many individuals living in the North West.

Rebecca Jones, NWDAS Team Leader, comments: “We are delighted to have launched our new outreach service which we believe will greatly benefit the driving community in Lancashire. The NWDAS serves the whole of the North West, and the additional Leyland venue allows us to be even more accessible to the general public. We hope this will encourage people to gain professional driving information and specialist advice. The new service reflects Bridgewater’s strong commitment to collaborating with local partner organisations in all the local communities in which we work, so we can ensure all our services are not only of the highest quality, but they are also accessible for all.”

As part of its new service arrangement, NWDAS is a preferred partner of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service. As such, clients visiting NWDAS in Leyland for a driving or adaptation assessment can also be referred into the “Fire Safe and Well Check Scheme”. This includes advice and free home checks, free smoke alarms and additional safety equipment where deemed appropriate.

Rebecca comments: “Through our new partnership with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, we are enabling our driving assessment clients to also benefit from free home fire safety checks. This is an outstanding additional service which reiterates our comprehensive duty of care to vulnerable clients.”

To find out more about the support available from The North West Driving Assessment Centre visit www.bridgewater.nhs.uk/northwestdrivingassessmentservice or call 01942 483713.