Dog owner fined for microchipping offence

A St Helens dog owner has been convicted under dog microchipping legislation.

Bernadette Hamilton, 52, of Princess Avenue, Windlehurst , St Helens, was ordered to pay a total of £1014.05 after being found guilty in her absence at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates’ Court of failing to have her dog microchipped, as prescribed by the Microchipping of Dogs (England) Regulations 2015.

The court heard how in July last year, Hamilton’s female Jack Russell Terrier type-dog was reported to St Helens Council’s Dog Welfare and Enforcement Service after a council employee found it straying and causing a nuisance to traffic in Princess Avenue.

This was the second complaint received within the space of four days.

A Dog Welfare and Enforcement Officer attended the scene, and on observing the dog causing a nuisance, served Hamilton with a notice under section 12 (a) of the Microchipping of Dogs (England) Regulations 2015, requiring her to have her dog microchipped within 21 days.

Hamilton failed to comply despite being served with a final opportunity to comply notice, which effectively gives a dog owner an extra seven days to meet the requirements of the legislation.

Hamilton was also reported for an offence under the Control of Dogs Order 1992, for allowing her dog to be in a highway or in a place of public resort not wearing a collar with the name and address of the owner inscribed on the collar, or on a plate or badge attached to it.

On Friday, February 2 at the Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates’ Court, Hamilton was fined £200 for each offence, with costs of £584.05 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.