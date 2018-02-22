Dog owner convicted of microchipping offence

A St Helens dog owner has been hit with a heavy fine totalling over £890 after being convicted of two offences relating to dog control and microchipping legislation.

Zoe Round of Westfield Street in St Helens Town Centre was found guilty in her absence at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates’ Court of failing to ensure her crossbreed pet was wearing a collar or tag with its owners name and address on when it was caught roaming.

This is still an offence under the Control of Dogs Order 1992.

Details on the dog’s microchip were also found to be incorrect, which is another offence under the Microchipping of Dogs Regulations, 2015.

Round was fined £200 for not displaying an identity tag; £200 for not having the correct details registered on a microchip – and ordered to pay costs of £462.03, as well as a £30 victim surcharge.

Welcoming the verdict, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Green, Smart and Sustainable Borough, Councillor Terry Shields, said: “Dog owners must understand that if you keep an animal, you must be responsible for it.

“In this case the person in question has learned a very expensive lesson, considering the cost of a microchip is less than £20 - and even free at some events – while an identity tag costs less than £10.

“These are both reasonable prices to pay if you are to be a responsible dog owner, because the council will continue to enforce any legislation when it comes to our attention.”

Microchipping regulations require all dogs to be implanted with a microchip containing the current name address and contact details of the keeper. Puppies should be implanted with a microchip by the breeder, prior to being sold.

All dogs must wear a collar displaying an identity tag with the owners name and address when on the public highway.