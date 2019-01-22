Digital service proves a hit with St Helens library members

St Helens Libraries Service has welcomed the impact of a new digital service which has been used more than 5,000 times in the space of just three months.



Since its launch in October 2018, Borrowbox has contributed to a 59 per cent increase in the number of library members accessing a wide range fiction and non-fiction titles, as well as audiobooks, which are available to download via Android, Apple, Kindle Fire or PC.



One of the unique features of BorrowBox is that library users don’t have to worry about incurring charges for a late return – as items will be automatically returned after a three-week period.



One local resident and Borrowbox user, Tilly Hoyle from Newton-le-Willows said: "With BorrowBox you are never without a book! It's a brilliant resource and so easy to use once you've downloaded the app. It couldn’t be simpler and you have your library at your fingertips!”



St Helens Council’s portfolio holder for libraries, Councillor Anthony Burns, said: “BorrowBox is a fantastic addition to our library service offer as its round the clock availability means it’s more convenient for library members whose work patterns mean it might be difficult for them to physically get down to a library.



“It’s pleasing to hear that public reaction so far has been positive, and I hope it encourages our tech-savvy generation to give it a go and develop a love for reading.”



To join the library and start using Borrowbox, bring one form of ID showing your name and address to any St Helens library.

