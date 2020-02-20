Digital exhibition to showcase past and present St Helens

Prepare to take a step back in time, then forward to the present, when a digital experience visits Haydock Library later this month.



‘Now, Then’ - created by local artist Pete Fletcher - is a free-to-watch virtual reality film with 3D sound design, using old and new technology to tell stories of St Helens' past and present.



The project is part of the 16th season of the award-winning Cultural Hubs Arts in Libraries programme from which Pete received a small grant available to St Helens artists to showcase new and developing work.



Talking about ‘Now, Then’ – Pete from Newton-le-Willows said: “Now, Then’ merges different time periods into a conversational melting pot as people share tales of their experiences, how these places have helped shape their lives and given them strength during tough times to remain strong.



“This installation has been a real passion project of mine which has allowed me to explore my fascination with old and new technologies and I’m really looking forward to sharing it with the people of St Helens.”



Encouraging people to view the work while it's in Haydock Library, St Helens Council’s portfolio holder for libraries, arts, events and culture, Councillor Anthony Burns, said: “As a local ward councillor for Haydock I’m really intrigued to see how this project works and it would be great to see the public turn out to support a local artist.



“We’re really proud of our awarding-winning Cultural Hubs programme and how it has positively impacted communities across the borough. Now, Then is an exhibition which is certain to add to that experience and is definitely not to be missed."



‘Now, Then’will be shown in Haydock Library on Thursday, February 27 between 10am and 6pm and is free to watch, so just call in.



Cultural Hubs is funded by Arts Council England and delivered by St Helens Council’s Library Service, which is an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation.



Last year the Cultural Hubs engaged with more than 4,000 people who otherwise may not get the opportunity to access the arts.



Look out for a new Cultural Hubs events brochure in libraries and venues across the borough or alternatively visit www.sthelens.gov.uk/artsinlibraries



Keep up to date with what’s happening in your local library by following St Helens Libraries Service on social media. Check them out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.